Virginia Gubernatorial Race Wraps Up, GOP Tax Plan Might Raise Your Taxes, and Rand Paul Will Be Back at Work Next Week: P.M. Links

November 7, 2017
No Comments
  • Sen. Rand PaulVirginia's gubernatorial race wraps up today. You can read Reason's coverage of the race here and here.
  • New analysis showing that the GOP's tax plan would raise taxes on some households has Republicans on the defensive.
  • Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of 'direct aggression' after a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted over the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Rand Paul will be back in business next week. Paul had been injured after being attacked by a neighbor last Friday.
  • The Seattle Times has an in-depth look at how the Lynnwood light rail project has managed to come in $500 million over budget.