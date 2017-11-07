Virginia Gubernatorial Race Wraps Up, GOP Tax Plan Might Raise Your Taxes, and Rand Paul Will Be Back at Work Next Week: P.M. Links

-
Virginia's gubernatorial race wraps up today. You can read Reason's coverage of the race here and here.
- New analysis showing that the GOP's tax plan would raise taxes on some households has Republicans on the defensive.
- Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of 'direct aggression' after a missile fired from Yemen was intercepted over the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Rand Paul will be back in business next week. Paul had been injured after being attacked by a neighbor last Friday.
- The Seattle Times has an in-depth look at how the Lynnwood light rail project has managed to come in $500 million over budget.