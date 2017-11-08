Murderers Slip Through the Screen: New at Reason

Last week Sayfullo Saipov, who was approved as an immigrant in 2010, used a pickup truck to murder eight people on a bike path in Manhattan. This week Devin Kelley, who was repeatedly approved as a gun buyer in recent years, used a rifle to murder 26 people at a church in a small Texas town.

The deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since 9/11 and the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history illustrate the limits of screening as a defense against violence, Jacob Sullum argues. We would like to think that the right combination of exclusion criteria and background checks can reliably prevent mass murder, Sullum says, but experience tells us otherwise.

