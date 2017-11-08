The most overlooked link in mass shootings

A lifelong friend of the man who killed 26 people and wounded 20 others at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas on Sunday says the killer was a lifetime taker of behavioral medications.

Ralph Martinez told The Daily Mail that he and the killer met at a skateboard park when they were youngsters and formed an immediate bond that lasted until the murderer was convicted of abusing his wife and son.

According The Daily Mail:

Martinez said he had a lot in common, both of them were super-hyper active. Martinez says he took prescription medicine for his ADHD until he was 19 and Devin took prescription pills for the same thing for as long as he can remember.

And:

For Kelley’s 21st birthday Martinez flew out to New Mexico with his girlfriend, where they spent a long weekend with Devin and Tessa where they were living at the time. ‘While we were in New Mexico at one point my girlfriend saw some prescription pill bottles in their kitchen and asked Tessa what they were for,’ said Martinez. ‘Tessa said that they were Devin’s prescription pills that he needs to take them for his aggression. Tessa didn’t say anything more about it.

This is certainly no surprise to those of us who have spent years following these things. Psychotropic drugs is a common denominator in all mass shootings. Aurora movie theater shooter James Holmes, Columbine killer Eric Harris, Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza and almost every other mass murdering young killers — if not every one of them — were on some type of psychotropic drugs when they committed their crimes.

According to a study published in the journal PLoS One and based on the FDA’s Adverse Event Reporting System, the following mind-altering drugs are most frequently linked to violence:

10. Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq) is an antidepressant associated with 7.9 times more violence than many other drugs.

9. Venlafaxine (Effexor) is related to Pristiq and is an antidepressant also used in treating those with anxiety disorders. Effexor is 8.3 times more associated with violent behavior than other drugs.

8. Fluvoxamine (Luvox) is an antidepressant that affects serotonin (SSRI), and is 8.4 times more likely to be linked to violence than other medications.

7. Triazolam (Halcion) can be addictive and is a benzodiazepine that supposedly treats insomnia. It’s 8.7 times more likely to be associated with violence than other medications.

6. Atomoxetine (Strattera) is often prescribed to tread ADHD and is 9 times more likely to be associated with violence.

5. Mefoquine (Lariam) treats malaria and sometimes products bizarre behavior, and is 9.5 times more likely to be linked to violence.

4. Amphetamines come in many forms and are often used to treat ADHD (even to children not diagnosed with ADHD). They are 9.6 times more likely to be linked to violence.

3. Paroxetine (Paxil) is an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) antidepressant. Many users experience severe withdrawal symptoms and are more likely to produce children with birth defects as well as 10.3 times more likely to be linked to violence than other medications.

2. Fluoxetine (Prozac) is a household name for a powerful SSRI antidepressant linked with 10.9 times more violence than other drugs.

1. Varenicline (Chantix) is administered to smokers to supposedly help curb cigarette cravings, but it’s a whopping 18 times more likely to be linked to violent behavior than other drugs.

These drugs are prescribed to children diagnosed with depression, anxiety, anger issues, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD, attention deficit disorder (ADD), and autism spectrum disorders for educational and/or behavioral problems.

Today, more than 10 million American children are prescribed addictive stimulants, antidepressants and psychotropic drugs even though these drugs carry and FDA “black-box” warning that they can cause suicide in children and adolescents. The drugs are Schedule II drugs, meaning they are in the same class as morphine, opium and cocaine.

A recent U.S. report found that 10 percent of teens abuse Ritalin and another stimulant drug, Adderall. Eight out of 13 school shooters in the U.S. were taking antidepressants or stimulants at the time of the crime.

Of course, as is always the case with orthodox medicine, the “cure” is worse than the disease. It’s also just more symptomology – treating the symptoms rather than the cause.

Increased exposure to sugar and chemicals in our foods, clothing and environment is behind the growing number of cases of reduced attention span, delayed development and poor school performance in schoolchildren and the rise in cancers of all types. And all are added under government sanction if not government mandate.

Most foods and drinks marketed to kids are loaded with excess sugar. Researchers at Queensland University of Technology have found that long-term excess sugar consumption reduces dopamine levels and causes a reduction in the brain’s dopamine receptors. This study reinforces a study by a cardiovascular research scientist at St. Luke’s Mid-American Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, that found that rats hooked on cocaine will choose sugar over cocaine once it’s introduced as an option.

Dopamine is the neurotransmitter that helps to control he brain’s reward and pleasure centers. It helps regulate movement and emotional responses, and it enables us to see rewards and move to attain them.

When dopamine levels drop as a result of long-term consumption of sugar, the brain requires ever-higher levels of sugar consumption to reach the same rewards levels and avoid mild states of depression. Drugs like cocaine, morphine and nicotine are addictive for the same reason – their effect on dopamine levels.

“You get this intense release of dopamine upon acute ingestion of sugar. After you chronically consume it, those dopamine receptors start becoming down-regulated — there’s less of them, and they’re less responsive,” said James DiNicolantonio, the researcher who conducted the study at St. Luke’s. “That can lead to ADHD-like symptoms … but it can also lead to a mild state of depression because we know that dopamine is that reward neurotransmitter.”

Sodium fluoride is added to most American drinking water. American dentists recommend using fluoride toothpaste. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls fluoride one of the “ten greatest public health achievements of the 20th Century.”

They don’t tell you it is a poisonous pesticide and industrial waste product. Just a half tube of the flavored toothpastes marketed to children contains enough fluoride to kill them.

A study by the Harvard School of Public Health and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and published in The Lancet Neurology lists fluoride as one of six newly recognized “developmental neurotoxicants,” or chemicals that can cause brain deficits.

Fluoride and the other listed neurotoxicants are likely behind the increase in neurodevelopmental disabilities — including autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia — seen in children.

Other chemicals on the new list include manganese, chlorpyrifos and DDT (pesticides), tetrachoroethylene (a solvent) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (flame retardants). These join chemicals identified in 2006: lead, methylmercury, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), arsenic and toluene.

Study authors “also forecast that many more chemicals than the known dozen or so identified as neurotoxicants contribute to a ‘silent pandemic’ of neurobehavioral deficits that is eroding intelligence, disrupting behaviors, and damaging societies.”

The study links manganese with diminished intellectual function and impaired motor skills, solvents to hyperactivity and aggressive behavior, and pesticides to cognitive delays. Many studies have linked fluoride to low IQ in children and adults.

So we expose our children to massive amounts of chemicals which create neurological problems. These neurological problems are treated with massive amounts of chemicals which cause aggressive behaviors, suicidal thoughts and depression. Big Pharma rakes in the dough and politicians have dead bodies over which to crow and use to divide the people who blame guns and clamor for more gun laws for “safety.”

Meanwhile, the source of the problem is not only ignored, it’s funded and sanctioned by government.

