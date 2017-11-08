White House Restricting Travel, Trade with Cuba, U.K. Minister Resigns Over Meetings With Israelis, Facebook Wants Aussie Nudes: P.M. Links

- The White House is imposing new restrictions on travel to and trade with Cuba.
- President Trump gets the red carpet treatment in China.
- A commander in Syria says pro-government forces have expelled ISIS from the last town which it held in the country.
- More members of the royal family and other officials have been arrested in the corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia.
- The United Kingdom secretary of state for international development, Priti Patel, has resigned over undisclosed meetings she had with Israeli officials.
- The Justice Department reportedly wants Time Warner to sell Turner Broadcasting or for AT&T to sell DirecTV in order to approve a proposed merger.
- The Air Force Academy says racist graffiti found at its prep school was made by a black cadet candidate, who is no longer enrolled at the school.
- A partnership with the Australian government has Facebook accepting nudes from users to prevent revenge porn.
