Alabama’s Roy Moore under attack following WaPo sexual misconduct allegations

Anti-establishment GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore came under fire Thursday following the publication of a Washington Post report alleging that the Alabama politician engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl nearly 40 years ago.

The Post reported:

Leigh Corfman says she was 14 years old when an older man approached her outside a courtroom in Etowah County, Ala. She was sitting on a wooden bench with her mother, they both recall, when the man introduced himself as Roy Moore. It was early 1979 and Moore — now the Republican nominee in Alabama for a U.S. Senate seat — was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. He struck up a conversation, Corfman and her mother say, and offered to watch the girl while her mother went inside for a child custody hearing.

The piece continues with Corfman’s account, alleging that the young district attorney later attempted to court the then 14-year-old in a sexual manner:

Alone with Corfman, Moore chatted with her and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. “I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she remembers thinking. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman says she asked Moore to take her home, and he did.

The newspaper also reported that three other women told its reporters “Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.”

Moore immediately denied the allegations.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign,” he said in a statement.

Moore’s campaign also questioned the timing of the serious allegations made against the Senate hopeful.

The Judge has been married to Kayla for nearly 33 years, has 4 children, and 5 grandchildren. He has been a candidate in four hotly-contested statewide political contests, twice as a gubernatorial candidate and twice as a candidate for chief justice. He has been a three-time candidate for local office, and he has been a national figure in two ground-breaking, judicial fights over religious liberty and traditional marriage. After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now. Judge Roy Moore is winning with a double-digit lead. So it is no surprise, with just over four weeks remaining, in a race for the U.S. Senate with national implications, that the Democratic Party and the country’s most liberal newspaper would come up with a fabrication of this kind. This garbage is the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation.

Breitbart reported on the allegations prior to the Post piece’s publication, telling readers: “The Washington Post is imminently planning to run a piece targeting Judge Roy Moore, claiming that he engaged in inappropriate conduct with four teenage girls thirty-four years ago.”

The conservative media outlet also noted that the Post had formally endorsed Moore’s Democrat opponent Doug Jones prior to publishing the accusations against Moore.

Via Breitbart:

The Post is owned by Nash Holdings LLC, a holding company for billionaire Amazon founder and open borders champion Jeffrey Bezos. The newspaper formally endorsed Moore’s Democratic opponent Doug Jones in the Senate race. In a series of articles, Breitbart News has documented Jones’s close associations with far-left groups financed by George Soros that push open borders and a host of radical causes.

A day prior to the Post’s damning report, a conservative advocacy foundation Moore started threatened to sue the Post over its earlier reporting on salary payments the organization made to the Alabama politician.

As reported by The Alabama Political Reporter:

The Foundation for Moral Law — a right-leaning legal advocacy group founded by US Senate candidate Roy Moore and headed by his wife, Kayla Moore — threatened legal action against the Washington Post on Wednesday night in response to a series of articles highlighting Moore’s relationship with the nonprofit organization. Trenton Garmon, a Gadsden, Alabama, attorney representing the Foundation requested the Post cease and desist “from making false statements about the Foundation and its founder,” the Foundation said in a statement. “Garmon further advised the Post that if they do not promptly comply with the Foundation’s demands, legal action will be forthcoming,” the Foundation said.

The allegations against Moore in the latest Post reporting was met with mixed response from Alabama voters and other political observers. Liberals across the internet immediately flooded social media with delighted responses to the accusations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, said Moore should end his candidacy if the accusations are true.

Others say Moore should go out of his way to clear his name– even if it means a messy lawsuit– if they’re not.

“This has all the signs of a bullshit political attack,” one prominent Alabama Republican who asked to remain anonymous told me. “This guy’s been attacked by just about every liberal in the country over the past several years for his moral positions– and you’re telling me this woman just got brave all of a sudden when a Democrat victory here would turn politics on its head?”

