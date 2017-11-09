Everyone Wants to Beat Up Libertarians: Podcast

After Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted by his neighbor while mowing the lawn, a surprising number of commentators have implied that he probably had it coming. In today's podcast, Reason's Matt Welch, Nick Gillespie, and Katherine Mangu-Ward discuss the ire some mainstream pundits have for libertarians.

They also talk about what Tuesday's Democratic sweep means for Trump, Donna Brazile's tell-all book about Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, and the debate over background checks following Sunday's mass shooting in Texas.

Relevant links from the show:

