GOP lawmaker says Mueller investigation amounts to a coup

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who introduced a resolution last week to take special counsel Robert Mueller off the Russia collusion investigation, says Americans are currently witnessing the beginning of a coup d’état against the Trump administration.

Speaking from the House floor this week, Gaetz urged his colleagues to join him in calling on Mueller to step down following recent revelations involving the former FBI directors involvement in investigating a the questionable Uranium One business deal during the Obama administration.

“We are at risk of a coup d’état in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected President of the United States,” Gaetz said. “That is precisely what is happening right now with the indisputable conflicts of interest that are present with Mr. Mueller and others at the Department of Justice.”

If he refuses to resign, Gaetz wants Mueller fired.

Here’s a little background on Uranium One:

The deal which handed Russian interests control of nearly 20 percent of U.S. uranium reserves back in 2010 began getting renewed national attention last week after The Hill published a report indicating that the Obama Justice Department knew of massive conflicts in the agreement. Despite clear signs of conflicts of interest, the DOJ apparently dragged its feet in investigating the deal and left the American public in the dark about what’s shaping up to look like a pay-for-play scheme that seriously damaged U.S. national security. The short version of the scandal is this: While Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and partially responsible for vetting the Uranium One deal’s potential impact on the U.S., federal officials learned that Russian “nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States…” Unsurprisingly, that was around the same time former President Bill Clinton was raking in big bucks through the Clinton Family Foundation from…. Russian nuclear officials.

Gaetz and other Republicans believe Mueller mishandled an investigation into the deal to shield Clinton and other Obama officials while at the FBI.

“These deeply troubling events took place when Mr. Mueller was the Director of the FBI. As such, his impartiality is hopelessly compromised,” Gaetz said last week.

The lawmaker also wants the Trump administration’s Justice Department to launch new investigation looking into “the Clinton Foundation, the Uranium One deal and the Fusion GPS dossier.”

RELATED:

Lock Her Up: Senator wants answers on Clinton uranium kickbacks

The REAL Russia scandal is a Democrat problem

Hillary made fools of US media

Clintons, Obama officials are about to get the scrutiny they deserve

Roger Stone is right: Trump needs to demand a Uranium One investigation now

The post GOP lawmaker says Mueller investigation amounts to a coup appeared first on Personal Liberty®.