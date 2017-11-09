Roy Moore Accused of Seducing Teen Girls, Rand Paul Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty, TSA Still Terrible: P.M. Links

- The story of the afternoon is the Washington Post reporting that Roy Moore, the Alabama ex-judge running for Senate as a Republican, initiated a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl when he was a 32-year-old district attorney. Three other women say Moore pursued contact with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s.
- In advance of the story's release, Moore's office sent their denials to Breitbart to apparently scoop the Post or control the response to the story. Several GOP senators are saying that if the allegations are true, Moore should step aside.
- This is not the only new big scandal hitting. The premiere for the latest Louis C.K. movie has been cancelled in advance of a New York Times story that was published this afternoon detailing accusations by women of his sexual misconduct.
- The neighbor accused of tackling Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and breaking his ribs has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault.
- In your latest "dog bites man" reporting: Transportation Security Administration screeners are still doing an absolutely terrible job actually detecting weapons being smuggled into airports.
- House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) announced this morning he's not running for re-election in 2018. He's been in Congress for nearly 25 years.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.