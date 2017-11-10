5 Lessons Learned From the World’s Greatest Uber Driver

Recently, on the way to LAX airport, I took an Uber ride that would change my perspective of how I saw employees. There is this “entrepreneur” label that we use every day that suggests you are either an employee or a business owner. If you remove shares from the equation, then we are all technically entrepreneurs.

As I hopped into the car with my driver, Vincent, something felt instantly different. By the time we got a few streets away, I had learned that he was a traveling wedding photographer who was forced to sell his Mini Cooper convertible so he could pay his bills.

Vincent talked me through how he became an UberX driver and went from a gold driver status to a platinum driver status within 12 months. Before meeting Vincent, I’d never met a man who was so proud of his accomplishments and of the company that he worked for.

He is a model employee because there is no fluff with him. The focus he had on customer service was almost inhuman like. Never before has an Uber ride given me chills down my spine, especially after an exhausting two weeks in California, and a long flight ahead back to Australia.

Meeting this man made me proud to be human and hearing his story was inspiring.

Here are the five things you can learn from Vincent: