Sibel Edmunds, a former FBI contractor fired for revealing government misconduct, says she has multiple sources within the bureau willing to expose special prosecutor Robert Mueller as a deep state shill.

In an interview with Infowars, Edmunds claimed that several agents have called Mueller out in the past for failing to properly investigate terrorists while at the FBI.

“Imagine my shock when I saw that Robert Mueller was appointed as the special counsel in this case, the same Robert Mueller, who in my case, put gag orders together with attorney general Ashcroft,” Edmonds noted.

“There were FBI agents, not only in the Washington field office, but also in the Chicago and Patterson field offices, who were blowing the whistle on Mueller internally, saying hes squashing our investigations [into terror networks].”

Because of his failings as FBI director, Edmund’s says Mueller has no authority to run the Russia collusion investigation against President Donald Trump.

“I know of several veteran, highly decorated FBI agents, if subpoenaed, would testify that how Robert Mueller, due to what he was doing as the director of the FBI, can not preside as the special counsel in this case,” Edmonds continued.

“Its a slam dunk case, its documented.”

In a separate video for her own website, Newsbud, Edmund’s outlined her indictment of Mueller.

The post FBI whistleblower has ‘slam dunk case’ against Robert Mueller appeared first on Personal Liberty®.