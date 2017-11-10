Senators to Get Sexual Harassment Training, Woman Convicted of Marrying Her Mom, What Is Trumpism? A.M. Links

- We've signed a "symbolic" trade package with China.
- Pakistanis are protesting in favor of blasphemy laws.
- An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for marrying her mother.
- The feds are now looking into why former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn met with a bunch of Turkish VIPs last year.
- Surely, there will be no more sexual harassment on Capitol Hill now!
- Enough with her emails, says a federal judge.
- What is Trumpism?, asks the National Review.
