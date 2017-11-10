The myth of vaccinated immunity

Mumps is making a comeback. So says The New York Times in its November 6, 2017 online issue.

But that can’t be. American children are given two doses of vaccine to provide immunity from mumps. It comes in the MMR vaccine (mumps-measles-rubella) given to American children at ages 1 and 4.

Yet there it is in black and white:

“Mumps outbreaks are on the rise,” said Dr. Janell Routh, a pediatrician who is a medical officer on the mumps team at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 6,000 cases of mumps were reported in the United States last year, the highest number in 10 years. Around 2010, total annual cases were down in the hundreds. Most of the recent cases occurred in outbreaks, including a large one in Arkansas, rather than as a sporadic here-a-case, there-a-case disease. And most of the outbreaks were among people 18 to 22 years old, most of whom had had the requisite two doses of mumps vaccine in childhood. “We are seeing it in a young and highly vaccinated population,” Dr. Routh said.

The Times acts as if this is some new revelation. Of course it’s not. We told you three years ago that children who had gone through the vaccine protocol were still susceptible to mumps. Back in April 2014 the New Jersey Department of Health confirmed eight cases of mumps among students at Stevens Institute of Technology. All eight students were confirmed to have received their scheduled MMR vaccines.

Also that month, 116 Ohio State students and people connected to the University contracted mumps. Of those infected, only three had been confirmed as not having received the vaccination.

In May 2016 we told you about a mumps outbreak at Harvard University, Boston University, Tufts University, Sacred Heart University and the University of Dayton. And those students had been vaccinated.

There is also a study in the New England Journal of Medicine published in 2009 that looked at a recent mumps outbreak that found that 97 percent of those 3,502 children who developed mumps had been vaccinated according to government guidelines, 89 percent of them twice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mumps vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing the disease. We are also told at various times that it’s either 78 percent effective or 88 percent effective. But those figures – whichever ones the medical-industrial establishment touts — come from studies provided by drug companies.

A lawsuit filed by two former Merck virologists-turned-whistleblowers in 2010 and unsealed in 2013 accuses Merck of knowingly falsifying its mumps vaccine test data and issuing a vaccine that it knew was not as effective against the disease as it claimed.

In fact, the efficacy of the vaccine was not known because it was tested in blood samples that were intentionally contaminated with rabbit antibodies to make the vaccine appear to be 95 percent effective in order to allow Merck to maintain a FDA-supported monopoly on the vaccine and continue to rake in hundreds of millions in annual profits. According to the complaint, this fraud allowed the spread of mumps in children that would have otherwise been protected against the disease.

Following release of the complaint, Chatom Primary Care filed suit against Merck that alleges the company, among other things:

Engaged in a decade-long scheme to falsify and misrepresent the true efficacy of its vaccine.

Fraudulently represented and continues to falsely represent in its labeling and elsewhere that is mumps vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95 percent or higher.

Knows and has taken steps to conceal — using improper testing techniques and falsifying data — that its vaccine is, and has been since 1999, far less than 95 percent effective.

Designed testing methodology that evaluated its vaccine against a less virulent strain of the mumps virus. After the results failed to yield the desired efficacy, Merck abandoned the methodology and concealed the findings.

Used animal antibodies to artificially inflate the results.

Destroyed evidence of the falsified data and lied to an FDA investigator.

Threatened a virologist in the company’s vaccine division with jail if he reported the fraud to the FDA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps was supposed to be eradicated by now. But Merck’s fraudulent actions have allowed the disease to spread and is responsible for outbreaks in 2006 and 2009, Chatom Primary Care alleges.

This lawsuit continues to be dragged out through the court system and Merck continues to produce the mumps vaccine.

But the notion that vaccines produce lifelong immunity is a false one propped up by Big Pharma propaganda.

If you have ever had the mumps you have lifelong immunity, barring the development of some disease or condition that destroys your immune system. But if you’ve had the MMR vaccine what you got was temporary immunity, at best. What vaccines do is suppress normal immunity and likely even makes those vaccinated against mumps more likely to contract it.

You can boost your immune system with a proper alkaline diet and supplements that begin with the magic foursome: calcium, vitamin D, vitamin C and vitamin F (the essential fatty acids).

Higher alkalization means more oxygen and more oxygen signifies higher immunity.

For an alkaline diet we must consume whole, nutrient-rich foods, mostly from raw, living sources. When you eat more than 50 percent raw foods, you can stop the inflammation triggered by processed, refined or even cooked or baked foods.

Related:

Ebola and flu protection 101: Preserve your life and liberty with peak immunity

‘Bad germs’ make us healthy

The post The myth of vaccinated immunity appeared first on Personal Liberty®.