Court Lets Florida City Ban Citizens’ Veggie Gardens: New at Reason

A couple in Miami Shores, Fla., is currently losing its fight against the city, which is trying to force them to destroy their home vegetable garden. Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin explains the conflict and the terrible reasons the citizens are losing:

Why ever would Miami Shores adopt such a draconian and unconstitutional measure? What rational basis might city lawmakers have had? These are great questions. Meh.

"City commissioners' motives in adopting ordinances are not subject to judicial scrutiny," the appeals court explains, citing Florida precedent. The particular Miami Shores garden ban is part of the city's zoning laws, an area in which courts often provide cities with almost boundless and arbitrary discretion.

"Prohibitions on gardens such as those in... Miami Shores... arise largely out of zoning regulations," I write in Biting the Hands that Feed Us. "Zoning, supporters contend, is intended to prevent conflicts and nuisances from arising. There's probably some truth to that argument. But sometimes, as in the case of the prohibitions on edible gardens detailed in this chapter, zoning itself becomes the nuisance and the source of conflict."