Looks like the war party is finally about to get its Iran war

It’s not getting a lot of attention because the propaganda media are directing you elsewhere, but we are on the brink of another Middle East war.

Saudi Arabia, which has been fighting Iran in a proxy war in Yemen — and other places for years — has accused Iran of firing a missile that hit near the airport of the Saudi capital in Riyadh. The missile was launched from Yemen, a country that Saudi Arabia has been bombing since 2015. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died in the fighting, as did an American Seal Team 6 member in January, indicating that the U.S. is also backing the Saudis in the Yemeni war.

Iran denies it’s responsible or that the missile was of Iranian origin. The weapons experts at HIS Janes seem to agree, saying in a tweet, “Burkan-2 missile launched by Houthis is Scud derivative and is unlike variants made by Iran or DPRK”.

IHS Janes: Burkan-2 missile launched by Houthis is Scud derivative and is unlike variants made by Iran or DPRKhttps://t.co/vVifiTQ7TO pic.twitter.com/bQZMESs0I9 — Henry Rome (@hrome2) November 6, 2017

Of course the truth of who launched the missile doesn’t matter, as we saw in Syria when Bashir Assad’s army was accused of firing a chemical weapons missile. It turns out he didn’t, but Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of Tomahawk missiles on a Syrian air base all the same.

Saudi Arabia claims that Lebanon has declared war on it and this week recalled Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al Hariri — who is a Saudi national — and apparently placed him under house arrest. This followed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s purge and arrest of several members of the Saudi government and the death of one of his opponents in a helicopter crash at the same time. Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon post haste and has advised its people not to travel to the country from any other international destinations.

