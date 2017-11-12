The Seen and the Catastrophic Unseen in Our Criminal Justice System: New at Reason

Radley Balko, the co-winner of this year's Reason Bastiat prize, spoke about how some of Bastiat's lessons apply to today's criminal justice system:

Thank you. Thank you to the Reason Foundation, and to the judges who saw merit in my work and honored me with this award.

It's especially validating to get an award named after Bastiat—an award for which people like Milton Friedman and James Buchanan once served as judges—because I write about and report on the criminal justice system. People like Friedman, Bastiat, and Buchanan had a lot to do with how I arrived at this beat.

Bastiat is perhaps most famous for his caution that we should not merely consider the observable consequences of public policy, but the hidden and unintended consequences as well—what he called "what is seen and what is unseen."

Few areas of public policy better illustrate what he was talking about than the criminal justice system. After a generation of "tough-on-crime" policies, here are some examples of how what we see often obscures what we can't see.