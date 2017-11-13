Another Woman Accuses Moore of Underage Sexual Advances, Supreme Court Takes Up First Amendment Cases, Rand Paul Returns to Work: P.M. Links

- The latest in response to the allegations that Alabama candidate for the U.S. Senate Roy Moore in the past made sexual advances toward underage girls: Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins say they believe the women and that Moore should step aside; more than 50 pastors in Alabama have signed a letter in support of Moore; and attorney Gloria Allred has gotten involved, representing another woman who just came forward today accusing Moore of sexually assaulting her as a minor.
- Brett J. Talley, a judicial nominee of President Donald Trump's administration, has been getting a lot of heat for his lack of history as a lawyer. He has never tried a case. It also turns out that he's married to a lawyer in the White House Counsel's Office, but he didn't disclose this information to the Senate as a potential conflict of interest.
- In Manila today, Trump bragged about his great relationship with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who … well, in diplomatic news media phrasing, "faces human rights allegations related to his crackdown on drugs." Here's a little bit less of a diplomatic term from Jacob Sullum: "murderous drug warrior."
- The Supreme Court has agreed to take a couple of potentially significant First Amendment cases. One case will explore whether a state (California) can force pregnancy clinics to provide information about abortion to patients. The second case will explore whether a state (Minnesota) can ban political buttons and badges at polling locations.
- Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has returned to work after suffering broken ribs last week in an altercation with a neighbor. We still don't know the details of what exactly happened other than Paul getting allegedly tackled from behind while mowing his yard.
- A brawl erupted when two sets of undercover Detroit Police officers encountered each other in a drug sting operation. The cops started fighting each other, and apparently it was all captured on body cameras.
