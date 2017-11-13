Is Roy Moore finished?

As sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore continue to gain national attention , the Republican establishment in Washington is signaling that it wants the candidate to step aside. Moore continues to deny any wrongdoing and his support among many Alabama voters remains strong. Still, it may not be enough to keep his campaign afloat until the state’s December special election.

Attorney Gloria Allred set up a Monday press conference featuring a new Moore accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, who claims the Senate candidate sexually assaulted her in his vehicle when she was 16.

The latest accusation led by the high-profile attorney increased calls for Moore to step aside from the GOP establishment.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), who leads the Senate GOP campaign arm, said he wants the Senate to bar Moore from running.

“I believe the individuals speaking out against Roy Moore spoke with courage and truth, proving he is unfit to serve in the United States Senate and he should not run for office,” said Gardner.

“If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethical and moral requirements of the United States Senate.”

The New York Times, meanwhile, ran a piece Tuesday quoting several establishment Republicans who said they can no longer support Moore.

Despite accusations of misconduct and attacks from the media and political establishment, Moore still has support in Alabama.

A group of more than 50 influential Alabama pastors recently signed a letter saying they believe the candidate’s repeated denials of wrongdoing.

The religious leaders said the accusations were orchestrated as an attempt to block a strong religious conservative from the Senate.

“For decades, Roy Moore has been an immovable rock in the culture wars – a bold defender of the ‘little guy,’ a just judge to those who came before his court, a warrior for the unborn child, defender of the sanctity of marriage, and a champion for religious liberty,” the letter reads.

This story is still developing– and chances are, it’s going to get uglier as it becomes increasingly clear that Alabama voters aren’t sure if they trust Allred and the political establishment pitchfork mob.

