NSA Security Breach, Jeff Sessions Returning to Senate, ‘Space Kingdom’ Launches: A.M. Links

- A major security breach at the National Security Agency has led to hacking attacks using the agency's cyberweapons on businesses and individuals around the world.
- President Trump will have his first sit-down meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the Senate this week to answer more questions about Russia and the Trump campaign.
- At least 387 people have died after an earthquake hit near the Iraqi border with Iran.
- Tens of thousands of nationalists marched in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day.
- The "space kingdom" Asgardia was launched aboard an Antares rocket.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.