NSA Security Breach, Jeff Sessions Returning to Senate, ‘Space Kingdom’ Launches: A.M. Links

November 13, 2017
No Comments
  • A major security breach at the National Security Agency has led to hacking attacks using the agency's cyberweapons on businesses and individuals around the world.
  • President Trump will have his first sit-down meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions returns to the Senate this week to answer more questions about Russia and the Trump campaign.
  • At least 387 people have died after an earthquake hit near the Iraqi border with Iran.
  • Tens of thousands of nationalists marched in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day.
  • The "space kingdom" Asgardia was launched aboard an Antares rocket.

