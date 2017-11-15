Dems File Impeachment Articles Against Trump, High School Bans Five Offensive Words, Possibly Hospitable Planet Found Near Earth: P.M. Links

- A group of House Democrats have filed impeachment articles against President Trump.
- Ohio postponed the execution of Alva Campbell after they couldn't find a usable vein; Campbell had previously requested to be killed by firing squad because of his vein issues but was denied by a judge.
- A high school in Pennsylvania will ban the use of five words it deemed the most offensive and popular among students.
- The African Union says the military ouster of Robert Mugabe in Zimbabwe amounted to a coup.
- Hungary is upset over U.S. plans to fund local media ahead of next year's elections there.
- Terry Crews named his alleged assailant, a Hollywood executive against whom he filed a police report, and said he would "not be shamed."
- Three UCLA players apologized for shoplifting in China after being released.
- National security expert and "FOIA legend" Jeffrey Richelson died aged 67.
- A new planet that could be hospitable to alien life has been discovered oribiting Ross 128, just 11 light years away.
