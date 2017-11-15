Dems launch strongest impeachment push yet

On Wednesday, six House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The lawmakers charge that the president has put the country in danger by obstructing justice, violating the foreign emoluments clause and undermining institutions, including the nation’s courts and freedom of the press.

As reported by The Hill:

The lawmakers pointed to numerous actions by Trump they say make him unfit to be president, but they singled out five actions they say rise to a level meriting impeachment. Among those, the lawmakers say Trump obstructed justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the federal investigation into Moscow’s 2016 election meddling — a probe that has included questions of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign team. They’re also accusing Trump of violating the foreign emoluments clause, which bars public officials from receiving gifts from foreign governments without Congress’s consent, and the domestic emoluments clause, which bars the president from profiting from his office. Finally, the Democrats say the president has undermined two of the country’s central institutions — the courts and the press — in ways that threaten the health of the nation’s democracy.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) introduced the new articles of impeachment with backing from cosponsoring Reps. Luis Gutiérrez (Ill.), Al Green (Texas), Marcia Fudge (Ohio), John Yarmuth (Ky.) and Adriano Espaillat (N.Y.).

While Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Rep. Steny Hoyer (Md.) have called on party members to cool their impeachment talk, the new articles serve as a reminder that factions within the party are determined to render the Trump administration a total loss for conservatives.

Cohen told reporters he believes the majority of American Democrats support his effort even if the party’s leaders disagree that there’s significant evidnce to impeach Trump.

“I think there are a great number of Democrats who think there have been impeachable offenses,” he said. “I think the majority of Democrats think that.”

Impeachment talk among Democrats began in the first weeks of Trump’s presidency– and thanks to new involvement from big spending liberals and special interests, it isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

