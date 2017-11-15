Should the Government Get to Define ‘Native-American’ Art? One Woman’s Free Speech Fight: New at Reason!

Peggy Fontenot is a successful Native American artist who can't call her work "Native made" or "Indian made" in Oklahoma because of a recently passed law. The law narrowed the definition of Native artist to only people from federally recognized tribes; Fontenot is from a state recognized tribe, the Patawomeck.

She is suing the state over the law, saying that it violates her free speech rights. "To call every state-recognized tribe fake and illegitimate is just broad sweeping and wrong," Fontenot told Reason.

