Franken must ‘step aside’

Sen. Al Franken got accused of being a sexual predator Thursday. There’s even a picture. So why hasn’t Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded that he “step aside” as he did Senate hopeful Roy Moore following misconduct allegations?

Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio show anchor said that he had forcibly kissed her and later groped her on a 2006 USO tour.

As reported by Tribune News Service:

Leeann Tweeden, a news anchor on KABC’s “McIntyre in the Morning,” said in a post on the station’s website Thursday and in interviews throughout the day that Franken had written a skit for the USO tour in which they kissed, and he demanded that they rehearse the scene. After Franken aggressively kissed her, Tweeden wrote, “I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time. … I felt disgusted and violated.” Tweeden said she found out later, from a CD of photographs taken of the tour, that Franken had groped her while she was sleeping on the plane ride from the Mideast to the United States. It is not clear from the photo whether Franken touched her, but Tweeden said he had. “I couldn’t believe it. He groped me without my consent while I was asleep,” she wrote.

Franken apologized to Tweeden following her accusation and released a separate statement after condemnation of his misconduct spread among members of his party.

Again from Tribune:

Democrats throughout the day weighed in with expressions of disappointment in Franken and calls for Ethics Committee action. Several senators said they would return campaign donations from Franken’s election account. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a close colleague of Franken’s, called his behavior “unacceptable and deeply disappointing” and said she looked forward to an investigation. “Women who come forward are brave and deserve to be respected,” she said. “We’re not going to fix the problems of sexual harassment and assault until men take responsibility for their actions and change their behavior.” Sen. Kamala Harris of California concurred. “Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and it should not occur anywhere.” she said. “This story is extremely troubling and the behavior is unacceptable. I will support an investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee.”

McConnell initiated calls for an ethics review into Franken’s actions– but he didn’t call for Franken’s immediate resignation.

Moore, in a tweet late Thursday, pointed out the double standard coming from the GOP leader:

Al Franken admits guilt after photographic evidence of his abuse surfaces. Mitch: “Let’s investigate.” In Alabama, ZERO evidence, allegations 100 percent rejected. Mitch: “Moore must quit immediately or be expelled.”

