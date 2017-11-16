Have you wondered why the insurance companies wouldn’t be the very first to embrace alternative therapies? Instead, they support the medical monopoly 100 percent.

They pay for death benefits — that is for drugs and everything that will kill you — instead of natural alternatives that cure and heal at a very low cost.

Why? The answer is money. How?

The cost of conventional medicine is skyrocketing and insurance premiums and deductibles are correspondingly out of sight. So the higher the cost, the higher the premium income to the health insurers.

The more procedures, tests and scans, the more money exchanges hands; much of it “paid” from the federal treasury in a massive wealth transfer.

Come now, if they got involved with alternative therapies, they would kill the medical cartel and their own profits. On the contrary, they have a vested interest in noncures and research that is forever looking and never finding. They love doctors who lock their patients in death spirals of chemical dependency, treating symptoms rather than causes.

The average American aged 65 or older has two prescriptions filled each month. Our seniors are walking zombies. Most take two or more over-the-counter medications in addition to the 24 prescriptions each year.

Insurance companies don’t insure for “health care.” They insure for premiums and profits. They especially like the Obamacare deathcare system because it guarantees them millions of customers — both through the private sector and through the government (Obamacare exchanges) — plus a bailout for Obamacare’s failures.

These revered and respectable institutions are merchants of death.

Only in America!

The post Insurance companies are money motivated appeared first on Personal Liberty®.