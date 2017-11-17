The WIRE: Your week in review

From Franken’s fall to the new Barbie® doll — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Remember when the Democrats thought they held the moral high ground on women’s issues?



Broke: Binders full of women.

Woke: Sim cards full of victims.

You’re telling me a handsome devil like Al Franken couldn’t get a date with a woman?



Not if she’s conscious, apparently.

While Democrats equivocated on whether it’s still assault if a Democrat does it, Franken bravely stepped up — by offering to comply with a Senate ethics investigation.



A body that includes Bob Menendez will be a fine judge of ethics.

Conveniently, the corruption trial of the aforementioned New Jersey Democrat ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict. Amazing that the state whose jury pool doesn’t know what a senator does can’t hold one accountable, either.



“What’s a ‘senator?'” We’re still unclear on what “juries” do.

But please, Democrats, tell me more about how Roy Moore is “unfit” for service in the U.S. Senate.



Not pictured: “fit.”

Unfortunately for Moore, the media is devoting enormous energy to the accusations against him.



They’ve been saving it up for decades.

But wait! Democrats have suddenly discovered a need to reexamine the Clinton legacy regarding women.



And right when their party is disintegrating under the weight of sex scandals? Isn’t that convenient!

A shooting in the purportedly gun-free state of California compelled anti-liberty blowholes to renew calls for “common sense” gun laws; pointing to Europe’s stringent laws elimination of so-called “gun violence” problems.



They do, however, have a monster parking problem.

When asked a question about so-called “gun control” and the atrocity in Sutherland Springs, Texas, former vice president — and rumored presidential aspirant — Joe Biden said “The kind of gun being carried he shouldn’t be carrying” — about the guy who stopped the attack. Guess Creepy Uncle Joe likes his victims defenseless.



Biden 2020: Just lay back and wait for it be over.

Failed Texas gubernatorial candidate and anti-life icon Wendy Davis is worried about gun violence and girls: “Women are uniquely vulnerable.” Not for nothing, Abortion Barbie, but you know what would protect women from “gun violence?” Their own gun.



Gotta be more useful than tampon earrings.

On the left coast, the revelations of Hollywood liberals sexually abusing people continued apace. George Takei joined the roster of alleged predators.



Talk about going where no man had gone before.

From our “things they’d crucify a white guy for saying out loud” files: Writing for The New York Times, Ekow Yankah asked the question: “Can my kids be friends with white people?”



If you can even call them “people.”

Look who GQ named their citizen of the year.



It ain’t MVP, but it’s about as much as a scrub who got outplayed by Blaine Gabbert can hope for.

According to NBC News, “morality suggests” that to save the planet, people should stop having children. So, by ceasing production of future generations, we’d be saving the planet for whom, exactly?



I know it seems harsh, Junior, but we’re doing this for your future.

What could be more woke than the all-new hijab-wearing Barbie doll?



All part of the new Sharia series. She’ll be followed by Sex Slave Barbie, Burqa Barbie and, if she complains, Honor-killing Barbie.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

