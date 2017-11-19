The myth of political parties

“There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.” — John Adams, The Works of John Adams

Political parties exist to give the illusion of choice. But the “choices” they give you are choices they decide upon. You have very little say in it.

Plainly stated, an elite group rules no matter which political party appears to be in power.

The people in political power, under any party name, keep themselves and their buddies in power to keep mass corruption covered up. The same bureaucrats are always in charge so as to keep a tight lid on in order to prevent exposure.

The reality is that there are two names of political parties, but the philosophy and morality of all politicians is the same. Things that are equal to the same thing are equal to each other.

The axiom above brings forth the conclusion that politicians cannot be different and cannot have a different morality than the system and survive as politicians. Therefore, they have to all be the same.

The power structure quickly dispenses with a politician who has an honestly opposing morality and philosophy. If as few as one million Americans knew this truth, the corrupt political system in America would collapse.

Politicians are crude, monotonous and uncommitted to anything that does not grow their power and the power of the state. It seems that the politicians have a language and word system that baffles and stupefies the public mind. There is no doubt about it, consummate political power lies in the power to deceive.

