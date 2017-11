When drivers get into an accident in Newburgh Heights, Ohio, the city bills them or their insurance company hundreds of dollars for police services, even if the cops never respond. And the city continues to send them bills until they pay. It's all quite official looking, and there's no indication that there's no legal obligation for them to pay. But there isn't. The city calls it "soft billing." The town has population of just over 2,000, so most of the people billed are not residents.