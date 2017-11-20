Trump to Designate North Korea State Sponsor of Terrorism, DOJ to Sue Over Proposed AT&T/Time Warner Merger, Della Reese Dead: P.M. Links

- President Trump announced he would once again designate North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.
- The Department of Justice will reportedly sue to keep AT&T from buying Time Warner.
- A woman has accused Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) of grabbing her buttocks while posing for a photo at the state fair in 2010.
- The New York Times suspended White House correspondent Glenn Thrush while investigating claims made against him of sexual misconduct.
- Apple's diversity chief, Denise Smith, has left her job after an outcry over comments suggesting being a minority or a woman were not the only qualifications for diversity.
- Argentina is looking for a missing submarine.
- R&B singer Della Reese has died, aged 86.
