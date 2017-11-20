What Charles Manson Teaches Us About Harvey Weinstein, Al Franken, and Tax Reform: Podcast

On this week's Reason Podcast, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch discuss everything that's wrong with the Republican tax reform bill, what it would mean for Obamacare, whether the neverending stream of sexual-assault revelations will turn America into a desert wasteland of fierce Beyoncé woman warriors, gubernatorial candidate and Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill's announcement that "in the last 50 years" he has been "sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females," and whether Harvey Weinstein is the "Charles Manson" of the 21st century.
Some of the stories referenced in this week's show:
- Matt Welch in Reason: Thomas Massie on Tax Reform: "It's highly likely that we pass whatever the Senate comes up with"
- Nick Gillespie and Veronique de Rugy 2011 feature on how to balance the budget: "The 19 Percent Solution"
- Katherine Mangu-Ward in The New York Times: "Everything Is Bad. Blame the Tax Code."
- Nick Gillespie in Reason: "Manson's Death One More Milepost in Waning Significance of Baby Boom Generation"
