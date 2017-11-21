The World’s Troubles Are at Your Door

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

1. Locked out in the Dead of Night? No Sweat

Save yourself the embarrassment of locking your keys in your house — and never waste your time or money on a locksmith again — by learning how to pick a lock yourself. Even if you’ve never tried to do it before, I guarantee I can teach you how to pick virtually ANY household lock in under 30 seconds.

As a former CIA officer, I’ve been blessed to have some amazing training, and one of the skills I use most often is the ability to pick a lock. It’s a crucial skill everyone should have in their back pocket — there’s no telling when you might need it.

In the middle of the night… when you’re running late… when your small child accidentally locks you out of the house… No matter when this heart-stopping crisis occurs, you will be prepared to handle it quickly and calmly. Click on the link above and I’ll show you how.

2. Mysterious Radioactive Cloud Hovering Over Europe Traced Back to Russia

Well, this certainly doesn’t bode well… Although the strange cloud didn’t appear to be caused by any sort of nuclear accident, the supposed origin is known to have nuclear facilities. So what’s going on in south Russia — and more importantly, should we prepare for a nuclear attack?

Most likely, if the U.S. were attacked with nuclear weapons, they would be aimed at military compounds or government buildings. The farther you are from sites that might be targeted, the better off you will be.

One of the most important things to do in anticipation of a nuclear blast is build up your food and water supply and be able to access it quickly. In the event of a nuclear attack, you’ll want to stay inside your home in a basement or shelter. Don’t venture outside until it is safe to do so.

As a rule, you should be able to seal off a room completely for a minimum of 24 hours with all your supplies to give the radioactive particles time to decay.

3. Trump Returns North Korea to List of State Sponsors of Terrorism

After being removed by George W. Bush in 2008, Trump recently added North Korea back to the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The bottom line is this move will likely provoke some sort of response from Kim Jong Un. What that reaction will be is anyone’s guess, but as this article from The New York Times states, “The North Korean leader has a history of resorting to extreme measures against his enemies.”

Of course, we can’t predict the future. All we can do is be as prepared as we can be for whatever may come. So get your emergency plans in place now, folks.

4. ISIS Hints at Christmas, New Year’s Terror Attacks

No further details have been released, but the Washington Free Beacon reports that “The LM WorldWide Telegram channel, which is known to disseminate and spread ISIS propaganda and threats, published a new graphic that appears to warn… new attacks are being planned for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: You must keep your head up and on a swivel at all times. ESPECIALLY this time of year, when public spaces are more crowded, there are tons more distractions and everyone is paying less attention than they should to their surroundings.

Also, be sure to carry soe sort of self-defense weapon on you. Whether it’s a firearm, stun gun or tactical pen, it’s important that you’re always ready to protect yourself and defend your loved ones. m

5. China Unveils Monster “Sea Tank”

Trump’s recent trip to China seemed to demonstrate both countries’ willingness to work together to avoid conflict. However, it’s interesting to note that just over a week after Trump’s return to the U.S., China unveiled what the state media calls the world’s most powerful amphibious assault vehicle.

This war machine includes a cannon, a machine gun, anti-tank missiles and smoke grenades and can carry three drivers and up to 11 soldiers. The only other country that possesses this type of military vehicle is the United States — although Chinese experts claim theirs is faster.

I wouldn’t worry, though. You know what they say… Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. I have no doubt the U.S. is keeping a close eye on China.

