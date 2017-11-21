Trump Defends Roy Moore, Erik Prince Will Testify Before Congress, and Harvard Faces DOJ Probe: P.M. Links

November 21, 2017
  • Erik PrinceTrump commented on allegations against Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore, saying "he denies it. He totally denies it," and "we don't need a liberal Democrat in that seat."
  • Former Blackwater head, Erik Prince, will testify before House panel looking into any collusion between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.
  • Harvard faces DOJ probe over whether it's admissions policy discriminates against Asians.
  • "Should Al Franken resign?" is the wrong question according to Masha Gessen in the New Yorker.
  • Mark Levin is headed to Fox News.