GOP Rep. Barton Says Sorry for Nude Selfie, Virginia House Leader Wants Gender-Neutral Titles, LAPD Overwhelmed by Sex Cases: P.M. Links

- Rep. Joe Barton (R-Texas) apologizes to his constituents for nude selfie.
- Facebook will let users find out if they interacted with sketchy Russian content.
- The Los Angeles Police Department says it's overwhelmed by celebrity sex cases.
- Republican Rep. Kirk Cox, leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, said he wants the legislature to do away with the titles "gentleman" or "gentlewoman" in favor of "delegate," which is more "timely and appropriate."
- British police are looking into a second sexual assault claim against actor Kevin Spacey.
- The unsinkable Roy Moore?
