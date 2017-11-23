Brickbat: Nice

Six Czech tourists were arrested and fined $67 in Kazakhstan after posing for photos in public wearing nothing but the mankini swimsuit made famous by the movie "Borat." They were charged with indecent appearance.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason, Scott Adams & Sex & The State. See our Sources
Six Czech tourists were arrested and fined $67 in Kazakhstan after posing for photos in public wearing nothing but the mankini swimsuit made famous by the movie "Borat." They were charged with indecent appearance.