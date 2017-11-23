High risk, low reward

Conventional wisdom in investing holds that high risk equals high rewards and low risk equals low rewards. In economics this is called portfolio theory, and is one of the first theories proffered in mainstream universities.

But history and recent studies do not bear it out. As Tim Price, director of Investment at PFP Wealth Management and co-manager of VT Price Value Portfolio notes, QE has subverted the relationships between supposed safety, returns and risks. He cites two papers in the Journal of Portfolio Management that find fault with the theory.

The first, “Risk Neglect in Equity Markets,” by Malcolm Baker of the Harvard Business School, found that – as conventionally defined – more risk led to lower returns, not higher ones. Baker took two portfolios from 1967. One consisted of the 30 percent of U.S. stocks with the lowest beta (volatility relative to the market as a whole), the other of the 30 percent of U.S. stocks with the highest beta.

By the end of the study, $1 invested in the high beta portfolio had grown to $18. But $1 invested in the (less risky) low beta portfolio had grown to $190. You could drive a truck 2 through the difference in compound returns, which equates to some 5.5 percent a year. Not only is the low beta portfolio the stand-out performer in returns, it also displays lower volatility and its maximum drawdown (peak to trough loss) is 35% versus 75% for the high beta portfolio.”

Another study, “What Works on Wall Street,” by James O’Shaghnessy selected the 50 most expensive stocks in the U.S. stock market based on several metrics and the 50 least expensive based on the same metrics. Each portfolio was rebalanced annually to remain consistently balanced with the 50 priciest and the 50 cheapest.

Portfolio theory would have the expensive portfolio enjoying the higher returns. But the opposite proved true. Price writes:

“The ‘growth’ portfolio, which had a starting value of $10,000, ended up after 52 years being worth $267,147. But the demonstrably cheaper ‘value’ portfolio, with the same starting value, ended up being worth over $22 million. Perhaps value trumps growth … Perhaps financial theory is wrong…

“There is a class of managers that has meaningfully outperformed the market over many years, whilst simultaneously taking on less risk, because everything they buy offers a ‘margin of safety’ by comparison to more expensive (and therefore riskier) stocks. They are called value investors and we are extremely happy to be invested right alongside them.”

Source: ThePriceofEverything.typepad.com

The post High risk, low reward appeared first on Personal Liberty®.