No home for the holidays

I don’t know how Thanksgiving unfolds in your homes, but my family follows a pretty predictable pattern. Multiple generations of Crystals gather in one house — this year, my older brother drew the short straw and doubled the occupancy of his place for the week — and we celebrate. Barring minor differences in attendance, ingredients and preferred furniture for tryptophan-induced coma collapsing, Thanksgiving isn’t complicated; or at least, it shouldn’t be.

Leave it to the liberals to find a way to ruin the fun for everyone. While our port-side pals aren’t new to the practice of wrecking things for others, their efforts have gotten increasingly bizarre. I’m not saying the apple of your eye isn’t going to come home from their first semester of college to ruin dinner with an impromptu speech on how Thanksgiving is really a commemoration of the genocide of the pre-Columbian natives. And I can’t promise your little angel isn’t going to show up dressed like a member of a The Cure cover band, toting a boyfriend with a nose ring and a name like Thelonius, even though he’s a Jewish kid from Malibu. But we all know how to solve those problems. The speech maker gets dish duty, and Thelonius gets a reasonable head start before you let the dog off his leash.

Unfortunately, the holiday-wrecking crew is onto us. And this year, they’re bringing the tofurkey to the table. Gone is pedestrian “Pajama Boy” with his beta male badgering about Obamacare. Forget the anti-liberty groups with their “gun control” placemats. Hell, even the “how to talk to your relatives who didn’t vote for Hillary” primers are passe’. Say hello to the racist hate group “Show Up for Racial Justice” (SURJ) and their Holiday Hotline. According to “SURJ,” they’re the resource you need to confront those deplorable relatives who insist on remaining non-“woke” by doing things like voting for President Trump, refusing to apologize for voting for President Trump and — I’m assuming — refusing to apologize for being white. If you find yourself trapped in between Uncle Racist and Aunt White Privilege, just call SURJ’s Holiday Hotline, and they’ll lead you through “tough conversations to break white silence about racism and the danger of Trump’s presidency.” Sure, because nothing says “home for the holidays” like some snot-nosed twerp regurgitating leftist talking points over green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

Look, I’m well aware that the number of Americans for whom Thanksgiving — and the holidays in general — lack tidings of comfort and joy. But only a liberal would deliberately vacuum the air out of the place by accusing everyone who actually has a job of being racist; only a liberal would be self-absorbed enough to think that’s appropriate dinner conversation; and only a liberal would need to call in reinforcements from a group that calls itself “SURJ” on purpose.

For the love of the pilgrims, people. Park the outrage for a few days, and pass the turkey. I get that leftists have to inject politics into every aspect of life. But if you absolutely must make a political statement, stick to the dark meat. And if that’s not enough, go sit in the garage with Thelonius.

— Ben Crystal

