Silver and dollars: How to protect against massive fraud

“[Silver coin] is the most perfect medium because it will preserve its own level; because, having intrinsic and universal value, it can never die in our hands, and it is the surest resource of reliance in time of war.” –Thomas Jefferson to John Wayles Eppes, 1813

How will you arm yourself in order to defend your own liberty? With what will you protect yourself?

If every moment of life and liberty is precious to you, you already own protection in the form of a gun.

And if you follow my letters, you already know that for any political system to function as created, there is and has to be vast deception. So I hope you have begun to break your mind free of conventional thought, and you read everything you can.

A third and equally important step to take is to protect your wealth. This is closely related to breaking free of convention. You must resist falling into the trap of using “code words,” the phrases that steal your freedom bit by bit.

In this case, I am talking about the notion that “money” and cash are the same thing.

Distraction and fraud

ISIS, Iran, illegal immigration, special investigators, mass shootings… dozens of things occur all at once to keep the people from reality. These diversions keep the public mind off the pervasive fraud and crime of paper money. The crowd never awakens because people are indoctrinated from the beginning of life to trust the system.

This is why I talk about monetary fraud so much. There is so much fiat money created that it affects every man, woman and child. The policy of the U.S. government is to inflate (depreciate) the U.S. dollar. There is nothing that you could know or understand as important in your life and your finances as this.

The paper money and savings you have in the bank are numbers. The entire modern system of fiat money is only numbers. It is not substance. Fiat is “money” by decree of “authority.” All money issued by the Government is backed by the “full faith and credit of United States Government.”

What happens when the system no longer functions and the credit of the United States is no longer good? The dollar has lost 98 percent of its value since just 1913, when the Federal Reserve was created.

When the government begins to collapse and there is no more faith in its authority, cash becomes worthless. The Fed, Keynesian economists and the mainstream media ignore history. They ignore Venezuela, which is experiencing massive inflation right now. They ignore 1970s America, where inflation was 500 percent higher than normal. And they ignore Weimar Germany in 1918-1923, where hyperinflation caused 30,000 percent inflation and led to the collapse of the civilization and the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Fiat promotes an illusory reality where non-substance such as financial speculation and gambling replaces the substance of industrial production and long-term value.

It’s a deception that blinds the average person to the fact that the only real money, real wealth and long-term value are gold and silver.

Anti-inflationary

Gold and silver are rare, desired by nearly all people, and come from the earth and human production. Their value is no illusion. Silver has been a transactional and barter currency for the better part of 5,000 years. This will not change.

If you want to protect yourself and have a store of value, buy silver.

If you talk silver with the masses, expect them to scoff. Most people don’t know that silver was the best-performing asset in the world through the silver price highs of 2011, and is still widely held around the world.

Silver costs about $20 per ounce to mine and mint, and sells for only around $17 an ounce. Plus it has many industrial uses: in photography, technology, medical, defense and electronics. Because of this, there is now only about one-sixth the amount of aboveground silver available for use than there was in 1900. Were silver prices not manipulated down through the use of “paper” silver, it would easily cost over a dollars per ounce or more.

The price is manipulated down by just eight traders on the COMEX, led by JPMorgan. Goldseek reports, “In 2016, completely without any CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) involvement, Deutsche Bank admitted that it and numerous other major, international, SIFI (Significantly Important Financial Institution, aka, Too Big to Fail) banks had massively manipulated the silver market for years, including during the entire duration of the CFTC’s fake investigation.”

This is a crooked paper game that cannot last. This sets up silver for an explosion in price. This event will reveal the worthlessness of paper money.

Sean Geddert writes in Seeking Alpha: “…banks will continue to rig the silver market because the revenues exceed the fines. Additionally, authorities and regulators will continue to allow the repression of silver’s price because it aligns with the interests of governments that print fiat currencies.”

If you intend to buy silver as an inflation hedge, you want to watch the value of the dollar. Historically, whenever the value of the dollar has dropped, precious metals increase in value. They also tend to move inversely with the stock market. So, while stocks do well in times of stability and economic growth, silver will do better during shaky economic times and falling interest rates because it has real value.

What to look for

I am not “paid” to hawk silver. I “push” gold and silver because I want to give my readers information they will not receive from the mainstream media or their brokers, who work for Wall Street. There is nothing I can do to “drive up the price.”

So when you invest, with silver at far less than its real value, you must consider whether you look to the short term or long term. We happen to believe the trend is up long term. Oh, there will be some valleys along the way; but because of economic conditions, the trend will be up.

There are two reasons for this. First, if you look at the amount of silver in the world’s repositories, including what the exchange traded funds hold, it’s still very high. No one has sold much since 2012, even though the price has plunged from $50 an ounce since 2011 to around $17 now.

Second, with 20.5 billion ounces of physical silver in circulation as jewelry, silverware, coins, bars and rounds, silver is undervalued by $130 per ounce — Goldseek says this price oppression amounts to an additional market undervaluation of $2.67 trillion.

The only negative is time. No one knows when silver will blast off, but some of us see this as the perfect opportunity to buy more.

I still accumulate silver coins, as I believe that they will have high exchange and barter value in the time to come. I sincerely hope that all of you will do the same. If you want my best and most complete advice on how to buy and keep gold and silver, I’ve put all the details in my latest exclusive report which you can get a copy of by going to this page.

I still like U.S. 90 percent silver coins minted before 1965. They can be purchased in bags of $1,000 face amount or in smaller increments—even individually. (Find a local, reputable coin dealer with a good rating with the Better Business Bureau and a history in the community.) Buy for great price explosion upward as well as for survival coins.

