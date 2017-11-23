The world’s full of creeps looking to take advantage… You don’t say?

Remember back when it was totally safe to assume every person you encountered had your best interests at heart? Yeah, neither do I.

The recent spate of sexual assault allegations against influential men in America has sparked a national conversation about the best ways to keep creeps from abusing positions of authority. And some of those conversations are getting into some seriously sketchy territory.

For instance, Teen Vogue columnist Emily Lindin, the founder of the “UnSlut Project,” saying this week that she’s fine with innocent men having their lives ruined by sexual assault claims if it means a few real offenders are also ferreted out.

“Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” Lindin said on Twitter.

“Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay,” Lindin said in a follow-up tweet.

According to Lindin’s worldview, all men deserve to be treated as creeps because… patriarchy.

