Real detox begins with the ‘king’

In the 12th edition of the Merck Manual, pg. 1761, the authors list coffee enemas as a medicine.

It’s a do-it-yourself liver detoxification, and cleansing the liver can reverse degenerative disease.

Well, as you can guess, they have long since removed that little gem of wisdom.

The sick care system doesn’t want you to think that you need detoxification of any kind, or that detoxification even works. But there it is in black and white, printed in 1972, only now whitewashed from history.

Yet degenerative disease in almost all cases stems from deficiency of nutrients and toxicity. Toxicity eventually overwhelms the liver. The liver must do its job or you die.

The liver is primarily responsible (along with the kidneys, lungs and skin) for removing cell wastes, foreign substances, and other undesirable elements from the bloodstream.

If you are suffering from degenerative disease, it is virtually impossible to heal without the life-saving detoxification of the liver and the other cleansing organs of the body.

Dr. Henry R. Harrower, M.D., founder of The Endocrine Society, and editor of the first two editions of their journal Endocrinology said: “Physicians who have come to depend on biliary (liver) stimulation and who use it frequently in a wide range of disorders report positive effects on certain toxic difficulties such as hypertension, heart disease, angina, headaches, pain, depression, and many allergy-related symptoms.”

How does a coffee enema help detoxify the liver?

It’s not the coffee.

It’s a powerful nutrient and native antioxidant that the chemicals in coffee boost.

The king: The original antioxidant

Coffee has palmitic acid salts which are taken from the bloodstream by the liver. These salts enhance by 700 percent the production of glutathione-S-transferase, an enzyme catalyst that is an extremely effective means of detoxifying toxins and carcinogens from the bloodstream.

Glutathione is your body’s strongest native antioxidant nutrient and supports the major detoxification pathways in your body: liver, kidneys, GI tract and intestines

Glutathione optimizes detoxification in two main ways:

It eliminates toxins and chemicals already absorbed by your body

It intercepts and neutralizes toxins in the GI tract BEFORE they can be absorbed

How powerful is glutathione? Odense University in Denmark compared levels of glutathione in centenarians (age 100 to 105) and people age 60 to 79 and found that glutathione was higher in the centenarians. And among the centenarian group, those who were the most active had the very highest levels.

Glutathione in your body is like the water filter you may have under your sink. It purifies your tissues, and pushes out the junk. When you don’t have enough glutathione in your cells, you can’t filter out the toxins that are common in our environment, and they take over.

Without glutathione, your body is like an engine that runs on dirty oil. It eventually breaks down and dies, and your body will too.

There are more than 70 conditions and diseases associated with glutathione deficiency.

Besides drinking coffee, the most natural way to build more glutathione in your body is eating foods high in glycine and cysteine. Along with glutamine, these are the amino acids that make glutathione.

Meat, eggs and fish are your best sources. But you can also get glycine and cysteine from yogurt and sunflower seeds. Also, horseradish, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and red peppers.

Brussels sprouts contain a plant chemical called cyanohydroxybutene which can also increase glutathione levels.

You can also keep the friendly microflora in your gut healthy and they will help you make glutathione; especially since gut bacteria make riboflavin, or vitamin B2, which aids the production of glutathione in your body.

Glutathione must be constantly recycled and vitamin B2 allows this to happen, as riboflavin is the precursor of the coenzymes. Therefore it is a cofactor for the enzyme glutathione reductase, which reduces the oxidized form of glutathione back to its reduced version.

Food as a way to increase glutathione will give you some benefit. But today, we have lots of food choices that are themselves toxic. Water can be toxic, so you don’t really want a coffee enema any longer. And if you try to increase glutathione naturally through food it only results in your body being more toxic and you’re back where you started.

This toxic burden is a vicious cycle, and one of the best arguments I know to supplement your diet with the precursors that increase glutathione production in your body beyond what we have traditionally needed so that we can induce detoxification, cleanse the liver, and achieve optimal health.

The emergency room remedy that skyrockets glutathione fast

If you’re ever rushed to the E.R for acetaminophen (Tylenol) overdose – doctors immediately administer an I.V. dose of n-acetyl cysteine (NAC).

Why? Because NAC is a potent nutrient that helps your body produce critical glutathione to save your liver from the toxicity of acetaminophen. NAC directly boosts cells’ antioxidant defense mechanisms to defend against toxicity.

You need at least 250-300 mg of NAC twice a day. Taking 600mg daily of NAC has been shown in studies to increase blood levels of glutathione by 38 percent.

Understand that your body needs at least 11 days to regenerate its glutathione levels, and perhaps more if you have been chronically deficient. If you begin to take NAC along with other nutrients that increase glutathione, biologically speaking, your body needs a few weeks of supplementation for you to see results. Believe me, the reward is unbelievable when you take charge of your own health and persist.

