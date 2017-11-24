The Best-Laid Plans

November 24, 2017
It happened on November 20, 2017. After 25 years, it was time to say goodbye to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

It cost Georgia taxpayers $214 million to build, 1989-1992. In today’s dollars, that is $385 million.

The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is going to replace it, right next door. Total public funding: $600 million.

Here today. Gone tomorrow.

The first hour of the “Today Show” in Atlanta was pre-empted by the fireworks. There was a long delay. Advertisers were no doubt unhappy.

