The WIRE: Your week in review

From Congress to the casting couch — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Democrat congressman John Conyers, who has served longer than any other member of the House, not only broke the rules about keeping your hands to yourself, he used U.S. taxpayer money to buy off his victims.



In Conyers’ defense, when he was first elected, sexual harassment was a spectator sport.

Fun fact: While Conyers illegally paid off his victims, his wife was in the pokey for taking illegal payoffs.



Nobody does it like Democrats do it.

Serial predator – and Democrat Senator – Al Franken has some unlikely defenders: women. Liberals, including the female staffers at Saturday Night Live, are leaping to his defense, claiming his support for “women’s rights” excuses his abuse of women’s rights.



Sorry victims, but we think he’s “funny.”

With the latest round of Democrat men exposed for being anti-woman violators, the lack of condemnations from liberals is hard to miss; but not hard to explain.



Rape all you want, as long as you remember to vote “yes” on abortion.

While Congress prepares “ethics investigations” into members who’ve gotten handsy with the girls, taxpayers wonder how the abusers are going to conduct legitimate investigations of their own ethics.



What’s to “investigate,” which movers offer the best prices to haul their crap back home?

The latest media liberal to face the reaper over sexual harassment allegations? Veteran CBS and PBS blowhole Charlie Rose.



Charlie fell.

Jon Lassiter and Oliver Stone are among the latest Hollywood heavyweights accused of sexual misconduct. At this rate, the men’s awards at the Oscars® will be Denzel and Tom Hanks handing statuettes back and forth to each other.



“I wasn’t even in this movie.”

Hillary Clinton took a shot at President Donald Trump this week, noting her husband “didn’t tweet” about his problems when he was President.



Of course, Twitter didn’t exist back then, but even if it had, Bubba was too busy raping people.

In other SNL news, “Chance the Rapper” appeared on the show last weekend, fronting a skit in which he emotionally begs Obama to “come back.”



The last time SNL was funny, Franken had yet to molest his first reporter.

British game show host and U.S. TV washout Piers Morgan is back to complain about our Bill of Rights, suggesting that people arming themselves in response to the threat of terrorism is worse than a “sick joke.”



British guys opposing our right to arm ourselves is how we got the Bill of Rights in the first place.

Hard to miss Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch at last weekend’s NFL game in Mexico City. He was the one who sat through the U.S. national anthem, but rose for Mexico’s.



To be fair, it’s not clear he knows the difference.

Democrats howled when the FCC took up eliminating rules put in place to protect so-called “Net Neutrality.” Of course, the same people all cheerfully endorsed Obama’s use of government agencies to intimidate citizens.

They can’t stifle free speech! Only WE can stifle free speech!

Illegal aliens murdered another Border Patrol agent this week, killing Rogilio Martinez while he patrolled our southern frontier.



“Dreamers?” Sounds more like nightmares to me.

Oh noes, psycho killer – and Hollywood hearthrob – Charles Manson finally died.



Get ready for one more round of fawning Hollywood biopics.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.