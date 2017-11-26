A Capitalist Lesson From North Korea: New at Reason

Does capitalism need government? North Korea offers an example.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

Five years ago in Roanoke, former president Barack Obama crystallized America's economic debate. "Somebody invested (in) roads and bridges. If you've got a business—you didn't build that," he said. Elizabeth Warren, then a candidate for the Senate, made the same point the year before, when she argued, "There is nobody in this country who got rich on his own—nobody. You built a factory out there? Good for you. But I want to be clear. You moved your goods to market on the roads the rest of us paid for. You hired workers the rest of us paid to educate."

On one level, the notion that people are interdependent is beyond dispute. Indeed, laissez-faire economists often make the same point. Leonard Read famously did so in the essay "I, Pencil," which shows how "no single person on the face of this Earth" can make a pencil—or even knows how to. The act requires a vast web of loggers, miners, shippers, investors, machinists, farmers, and countless others who do jobs none of the rest can do.

By itself, that does not make much of a case for massive government intervention in the market or massive redistribution of wealth. Those rely on a more robust case. And a big part of that case holds that government actually creates markets: The "capitalist system" is not an organic development, but the deliberate product of government policies such as contract law and property rights.