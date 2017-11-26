For the Gun Guys on Your List

Whether you’re Christian, Jewish, Atheist, it’s now the season for gift giving. If you’ve got a gun person to buy for, we’ve got plenty of gift ideas for you this year. If you’re the gun person, then here are our suggestions for your gift list this holiday season.

First, let’s note the obvious things. Magazines and ammo are obvious and always welcome. However, they’re weapon specific, more or less, and are luckily plentiful enough in most locales that you shouldn’t have too much of a problem finding them, but what else do you want for the gun lover in your life?

What follows are our picks for the coolest presents for your gun folks. The links, unless otherwise specified, are via our Amazon Affiliate links, which means your purchase helps to support Bearing Arms and all of our great content.

To do this, we decided to give ourselves a few stipulations. Well, one big one.

Christmas is expensive enough, and if you’ve got kids, you probably want to focus most of your attention on them for obvious reasons. That means the adults don’t get quite as much spent on them, so for our gift guide, we capped the costs at $100. Yes, you can spend a whole lot more if you want, but sometimes the trick is finding cool gifts at a reasonable price.

So, without further ado…

The Ultimate Concealed Carry CCW Leather Gun Belt

Everyone who carries concealed needs a nice, sturdy belt to help support the weight. This particular one is a nicely made leather belt that’s well made, well respected, and it meant to take the weight of a handgun on your person. The fact that it looks indistinguishable from a traditional belt is, in my opinion, a major bonus.

After all, if they don’t see the gun and don’t see something that screams “tactical” is a very good thing.

At $44.99-$59.99, it’s not exactly cheap, but nothing worth owning ever is.

Outers 25 – Piece Universal Wood Gun Cleaning Tool Chest (.22 Caliber and up)

Every gun person needs a good cleaning kit, and if you’re going to have one, you might as well get one with a little style. This one comes in a nice looking wood box with stands for holding long guns while you clean them and a drawer complete with a full cleaning kit designed for everything from .22 up to 12 gauge shotgun.

Even if the shooter in your life has a cleaning kit, they’ll probably still be thrilled with this bad boy.

At $43.74, it’s actually pretty affordable for what you’re getting.

Plano 1312 Ammo Box

Unless you just buy the odd box of ammo, you probably need some way to store your ammunition, and at just $4.98, these boxes by Plano are a great value. With this price, you can buy one for every caliber and make range trips that much easier!

Plano All Weather Tactical Gun Case, 42-Inch

Transporting firearms without freaking out the neighbors is a challenge for even the best of us. While some folks like soft side cases, and there’s a case to be made for them, sometimes you want a case for a given gun, and this is a pretty affordable way to make that happen. For $44.98, you can a case that can be adapted for most firearms and even a pistol, magazine, or suppressor.

