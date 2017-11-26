Prepping goes mainstream

Mainstream America is gradually beginning to embrace the prepper lifestyle as natural disasters and international threats become increasingly frequent and devastating. This is good news– but there’s a lot more to be done.

A piece published in the mainstream The Week recently advises readers of the best steps to take in preparation on an “apocalypse” situation in a heavily populated urban environment.

The article states:

Thanks to wildfires, hurricanes, and certain leaders trading threats of nuclear annihilation over Twitter, you’ve probably been thinking a lot about disasters recently — specifically how not to perish in one. And if you live in a city, this kind of thinking can be extra fraught. It’s easy enough for doomsday preppers living in the woods to head for bunkers filled with canned food, but how are you supposed to get out of dodge when you don’t even own a car? Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, there are no realistic scenarios that would require a sudden, mass evacuation of an entire city. Nuclear attack? I hate to break it to you, but nuclear-tipped ICBMs travel far too quickly to give anyone time to flee before all are incinerated in hellfire. Dirty bomb? Conventional explosives combined with radioactive material would not release enough radiation to kill anyone or cause severe illness. Even most natural disasters wouldn’t require a sudden evacuation. Hurricanes are slow-moving and their paths can be predicted while earthquakes happen without warning. “A lot of what drives big evacuations is often mass hysteria,” said John Renne, director of the Center for Urban and Environmental Solutions at Florida Atlantic University. So while you may not need to head for the hills when disaster strikes, you still need to be prepared. The key is to think more realistically about disasters, evacuation plans, and what you actually need to stock up on (fewer nail-studded bats, more bottled water).

The Week’s effort to get readers up to snuff with the finer points of urban prepping goes on to offer a few practical tips about the sort of supplies it’s good to have on hand along with advise concerning when it’s best to stay put and when bugging out is a good idea. While better informed preppers are already ahead of much of the information in the piece, it is worth a read.

More important than the information included for seasoned preppers, is that the piece was published in a mainstream magazine in the first place.

The more people willing to take responsibility for their family and personal safety in the face of unthinkable hardship, the better the outcome will be for society.

Brush up on your prepping and spread the knowledge.

