America needs Roy Moore

In recent weeks, new campaign ads for Democrat Senate hopeful Doug Jones began hitting the airwaves in Alabama. Capitalizing on sexual assault allegations against Republican candidate Roy Moore, the advertisement urges the states conservatives to vote for a Democrat just this once because it alleges Moore is “unfit” for office based on accusations against which he maintains innocence.

The ads seek to create the sense that there’s an official movement within Alabama’s Republican Party to seat the Democrat in an effort to avoid tarnishing the state’s GOP brand by sending Moore to Washington. They even tout a catchy tagline: GOP for Jones.

The only problem is that the effort has nothing at all to do with the state’s GOP. Rather the effort was created by Alabama Democrats along with national never Trump voters before being massaged into a movement in Alabama by the Democratic political machine.

As noted by AL.com:

AL.com has not seen evidence of any Alabama elected officials or prominent GOP members using the #GOP4Jones hashtag or tweeting support of Jones over Moore. Some conservative pundits, including Bill Kristol of the conservative Weekly Standard, have tweeted their support of Jones and some elected officials, like retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, have been openly critical of Moore.

In other words, this is just more doubling down on national pressure to make certain that a political outsider like Moore doesn’t end up in the Senate where he will have the opportunity to play a part in thwarting the political establishment while further illuminating all the ways RINO Republicans on Capitol Hill are lying to voters each time an election rolls around.

The Washington D.C. Republican establishment made clear that it wasn’t going to back Moore even before The Washington Post began compiling opposition research on the candidate for the Jones campaign. But the Alabama Republican Party and the various county party organizations which make it up have stood behind Moore from the beginning.

Today, Alabama’s Republican grassroots remains behind Moore. On Monday, Alabama GOP chair Terry Latham advised the state’s conservative voters that “America needs us” to vote for Moore.

“No left wing liberal for sanctuary cities, full term abortion and huddling with Schumer and Pelosi. America needs us, Alabamians,” she said via Twitter.

Her remarks come a day after President Donald Trump similarly warned that a Jones victory would cripple his swamp-draining agenda.

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY,” Trump tweeted.

“Jones would be a disaster!”

But that’s the point for the Washington establishment and the Republicans, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who control it. If Moore wins, despite the allegations against him, it’s going to open the door for all kinds of challenges to the GOP establishment in coming elections. On the other hand, if the political establishment can convince Alabama conservatives to cast nose-holding ballots for Jones and secure a Democrat victory in the deeply conservative sate, they’ll successfully frighten GOP leaders in other states against allowing outsider candidates to gain ground.

Make no mistake, the Moore/Jones election boils down to swamp draining or a lame ducking Trump for the next three years.

