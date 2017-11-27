Liberals Are Freaking Out About Net Neutrality Because They Don’t Understand Capitalism: Podcast

On today's episode of the Reason Podcast, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch discuss the Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) sex scandal, last week's repeal of net neutrality, and Reason's upcoming Webathon. Support our journalism!
Some of the stories referenced in this week's show:
- Peter Suderman's 2010 story in Reason: " The War Over Neutrality: How the tech industry learned to stop worrying and love the FCC."
- Nick Gillespie's podcast interview with FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: "FCC Head Ajit Pai: Killing Net Neutrality Will Set the Internet Free"
- Pai on last week's The Fifth Column.
