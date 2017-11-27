Police Departments Aiding Immigration Crackdown, Michael Flynn May Be Approaching Plea Deal, Pope Francis in Malaysia: P.M. Links

  • Dozens of police departments around the country in towns are looking for or have been granted new powers to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the federal immigration crackdown.
  • First Lady Melania Trump unveils the White House holiday decor.
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller may be close to reaching a plea deal with Michael Flynn.
  • Lee Busby, a former Marine colonel and aide to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, announced a write-in bid for the open Senate seat in Alabama.
  • California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra moved his resignation up to "immediately" amid sexual harassment allegations.
  • Pope Francis arrived in Malaysia.
  • Prince Harry is engaged.
  • The head of Marvel Studios says Avengers 4 will be a kind of 'finale' for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

