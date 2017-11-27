Surviving Marital Law (Part I)

Our Founding Fathers did everything in their power to make sure the United States government they were forming would stay small.

They had suffered from taxation without representation and many other injustices from the English government that continued to try to control them. So they were especially sensitive to make sure nothing like that ever happened in America.

But as we know, today our government just keeps getting larger and larger.

The last guy who lived in the White House for eight years dreamed of a government that would control everything… from what food we grow and eat to how we raise our children to what we can and cannot say both publicly and privately and much more.

It’s for Your Own Good… Yeah, Right!

One of the ways that big, oppressive governments control their populations is by occasionally establishing and enforcing martial law. It’s a great way to take away freedoms from people while justifying the action by saying it’s for everyone’s benefit.

In reality, it’s a legal way to set up a dictatorship.

Some people call conservatives paranoid when we talk about the possibility that our government will establish martial law in the future. But they completely ignore the signs pointing in that direction.

They look the other way when the Department of Homeland Security buys up billions of rounds of ammunition.

They don’t think twice about the government providing local police forces with thousands of armored fighting vehicles designed for the most extreme circumstances.

They don’t notice that the government sets up one program after another to spy on everything American citizens say and do, even in the “privacy” of their own homes.

And they certainly have no problem with the government singling out conservative organizations for harassment.

Patriots and Martial Law Don’t Mix

We have every right to fear and get angry about what is happening here. If you are a freedom-loving patriot, the last thing you want is the government invoking martial law.

We may be powerless to stop it from happening, but we should be prepared for it and determine in advance how we’re going to handle it.

So let’s take a look at what martial law is and what our options are once it is established.

Martial law involves the military taking over governmental functions with an aim at restoring stability.

If people are rioting in the streets, a very brief period of martial law doesn’t seem like such a bad idea. But if it is established before those types of circumstances exist, it’s all about taking away liberties so citizens can be more easily controlled.

There is a very obvious military presence in the streets once martial law is declared. With soldiers walking up and down the streets and tanks parked on corners, behavior will be closely monitored. Also, curfews will be strictly enforced, civil liberties will be revoked and you can bet they will come after your guns.

Martial Law Equals Police State

Basically, it will be a police state. And if they don’t like you or the fact that you disagree with martial law being established, there’s a chance you could be rounded up and placed in one of the 800-plus camps run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

What else do we have to look forward to if martial law is declared in the U.S.? Plenty.

The government could grab control of all media outlets, making sure they only publish and broadcast news it wants disseminated. They could seize control of all public highways and seaports to control who goes where and when.

They could take control of all power production, determining who gets electricity and who doesn’t during which hours of the day. And they could do the same for food production and distribution.

So what should we do if martial law is enacted? There are some options, and while none of them is good, one or two are better than the others.

Be one of the herd. In this scenario, you just act as much like everybody else as possible so that you don’t stand out. Don’t express any negative opinions of the government or about what is going on. Just deal with everything you have to deal with like everybody else is doing and hope the situation doesn’t last too long. This is far from desirable, but at least you probably won’t be singled out for even worse treatment

Bug out to a secret location. If you are prepared, this could very well be your best bet. It would mean you’d be away from all the carnage in a comfortable place that you have established, and you’d have all the necessities including food and water because you thought ahead and prepared for this very day

Fight against the authorities. Unless you have your own army, this is probably your worst choice. You may believe you are justified in doing this because the government is behaving in an unconstitutional fashion, but there’ s a very good chance you will end up seriously injured or dead if you go this route

Find a way to hide. This may be nearly as bad as the previous option. You might be able to hide for a little while, but unless you’ve fully prepared for this situation with stockpiles of food and water, you’re going to have to come out in the open to find those things and then you’ll get caught.

