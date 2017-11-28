Dems Cancel Meeting After Trump Tweets, North Korea Tests Missile, Air Force Failing to Report Convictions to Gun Database: P.M. Links

- Congressional Dems Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer cancelled a planned meeting with President Donald Trump after Trump tweeted speculation that the meeting wouldn't accomplish anything. They said they'll try to meet with GOP Congressional leaders to try to avoid a government shutdown.
- North Korea has fired off an "unidentified ballistic missile," their first missile test since September.
- The U.S. Air Force has failed to report dozens of service members convicted of serious crimes to the federal database used to check backgrounds for gun purchases.
- Chinese investors in GreenTech, the electric car company founded by Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, are suing, claiming they were lured in by a "scam" targeting Chinese immigrants hoping to come to America. They are asking for $17.92 million.
- It's Bob Dylan vs. Seth MacFarlane at the Grammy Awards. I'm not kidding. They're up against each other in the "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" category. See the list of nominees announced this morning here.
- Saved the most important news for last: The cast of Jersey Shore is reuniting!
