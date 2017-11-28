How the Working Rich Improve Our Lives: New at Reason

Do rich businessmen and women make their money by stealing from the poor? That's what politicians such as Bernie Sanders seem to believe. But unless wealthy people get their money by partnering with the government, they usually get rich by giving people products and services they want at prices they're willing to pay. That's what Apple's Steve Jobs did and it's what Jim Caruso, the head of the award-winning Flying Dog Brewery, has done, too.

