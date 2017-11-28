The Truth About “Bitcoin Millionaires”

Try to imagine how your life would be with a million in the bank… two? Three?

What would you do?

Would you worry about the same things? As much as you do now?

Run through the scenarios in your mind.

Now, imagine how you got there. Go into incredible detail.

As you know…

Money won’t buy you love, health, youth or happiness. But, as the saying goes, I’d rather cry in a Ferrari than on my fixie.

Jokes aside, it’s not really about the money. It’s about the stability, security and peace of mind that comes with being financially sound.

It’s about being able to enjoy the simple things in life without worrying about potential impending personal doom zooming around every bend.

It’s also, digging deeper, about being a rising tide that can push back against rampant and heinous monetary madness.

Maybe that does mean having a million or more.

Maybe, for you, it’s way less.

In terms of amount, practically speaking, it’s better to be a peasant in a thriving, pleasant and happy town than a king in one that’s miserable, violent and filled of suffering.

Hence…

A Tale of Two Riches

The forward-thinker’s mission, as he or she sets upon solidifying this journey of financial soundness, then, is to find clever ways to strike that balance.

To do so, the increasingly financially sound can be on the lookout for effective ways to be that rising tide to lift all boats.

There are an infinite amount of ways to find that balance. (Examples: Inspire… create value… mend that which has been broken… teach… give without expectation… innovate… create beauty that outlasts and, in its striking and unmissable contrast, exposes ugliness and deprivation for what it truly is… etc.)

Even in today’s bizarro world, opportunities to thrive in either respect abound.

Which, more than anything, is a testament to the incredible adaptability and ingenuity of the human mind.

The Ongoing Evolution of Value…

Cryptocurrencies are, indeed, one example.

And, as bitcoin touches a hair past $10,000, more and more bitcoin millionaires have come online.

The cultural implications of a bunch of freaks, geeks and weirdos gaining so much economic power in such a short amount of time remains to be seen.

If you desire to be one of them, though, we suspect it’s hardly too late.

Until tomorrow,

Chris Campbell

Managing editor, Laissez Faire Today

The post The Truth About “Bitcoin Millionaires” appeared first on Laissez Faire.