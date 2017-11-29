Brickbat: Somebody Set Us Up the Bomb

A Modesto, California, family is fighting to have a suspension removed from their 5-year-old son's permanent record. Jackson Riley was suspended from kindergarten at the Great Valley Academy for making terroristic threats. He told a teacher there was a bomb in his backpack and it would explode if he took the backpack off. His father said he wasn't threatening anyone. He just has an active imagination. "In his mind, he's being this hero that's preventing you from being exploded from an imaginary bomb in his backpack," he said.